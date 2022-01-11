(Video) Keita hilariously cuts goal celebration short after remembering captaincy duties

A clip has surfaced online of Naby Keita briefly participating in side’s celebration of Issiaga Sylla’s goal before apparently reminding his teammates to bring their focus back to the game.

The first-half effort from the fullback was enough to see Kaba Diawara’s men take all three points in their group stage clash with Malawi, moving joint-top with Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

It’s great to see the No.8 demonstrating leadership, of course, not to mention the midfielder playing a crucial role in the buildup to his teammates winning goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12: