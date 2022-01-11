(Video) Mo Salah rocks the retro look in cool GQ shoot

Mo Salah’s interview and shoot with renowned outlet GQ has surfaced online, with the 29-year-old showing off some retro looks.

Speaking to the publication (as their first February cover star), the Egyptian international shared his thoughts on various key moments in his life and career – including an update on the ongoing contract talks between himself and Liverpool.

The former Roma hitman has been in scintillating form for the club this term, registering a remarkable 32 goal contributions in 26 games in what has been a special season for the No.11.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of GQ & Reddit user u/Tejash2006: