(Video) – Watch former Liverpool man Andy Carroll score two unbelievable disallowed goals for Reading in 7-0 defeat to Fulham

Former Liverpool man Andy Carroll may have been on the wrong end of a 7-0 thumping by Fulham tonight, but his two unbelievable disallowed strikes have offered fans a reminder of what he’s capable of.

The 33-year-old is now playing for Reading in the Championship and although he showed glimpses of his ability during his time at Anfield, he didn’t do enough to justify the whopping £35m fee we paid to Newcastle United for his services back in 2011.

At the time, the transfer was the most expensive for a British player but he went on to score just six goals in 44 appearances for the Reds.

Our former No. 9 did score impressive goals against Manchester City during his time at the club as well as a memorable late winner against Everton in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley, and tonight he’s reminded fans why Kenny Dalglish was eager to secure his services all them years ago.

You can catch a clip of the goals below via @sammisam147 on Twitter.

Andy Carroll just scored two of the best disallowed goals you're ever going to see #readingfc pic.twitter.com/vM9fVNIRUW — Sam ✌️ (@sammisam147) January 11, 2022