‘Absolute steal’ – Ex-Red on Philippe Coutinho reuniting with Steven Gerrard in loan move at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard’s acquisition of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona has attracted a lot of praise for our former captain and one other former Liverpool man has had his say.

Speaking exclusively with Caught Offside, Nineties Anfield star Michael Thomas has been sharing his opinions on the Brazilian’s move to the midlands.

The 54-year-old said: ‘This could be putting himself in the market for another team come the summer, or Villa may be able to keep him depending on where they finish.

‘I am not sure if he will be able to produce the displays we got used to seeing in a Liverpool shirt, but if he can then it’s an absolute steal for Villa.’

It’ll be a case of wait and see on this one as we all know the talent of the 29-year-old but not whether he will still be capable of producing it in the Premier League and how consistent he can be with that.

However, if his five years at Anfield are anything to go by then it could be a brilliant signing by our club legend.

