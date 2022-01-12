Diogo Jota sits second in top-five European leagues for an interesting off-ball statistic, which demonstrates his importance

Diogo Jota is currently sat second in a very impressive statistic that very much illustrates his importance to Liverpool, off the ball.

Our No.20 is the second placed forward in the top five European leagues, of players with more than seven goals and having played more than 10 full games this season, in the rankings for most pressures per 90 minutes.

It’s quite a mouthful but it more simply shows that the Portuguese forward is a key part of pressing from the front and winning the ball back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This is perhaps an element of the game we would have expected to be more associated with Bobby Firmino but the man who fills his boots in the team, is certainly living up to the billing.

It’s great to see Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the list too, with both being inside the top 20 and illustrating their importance to a Jurgen Klopp team.

Well done to the 25-year-old though, leading the way for our dynamic attacking line.

You can view the Jota statistic via @Bhuvanesh_Daran:

Europe's Top 5 Leagues fowards' pressures per 90!📊 • Emmanuel Dennis & Jota – machines!

• The Salah-Mane-Jota definition of pressing as a unit!

• My man Vinicius tops almost every chart😭

• Cristiano & Mbappe have the least amount of pressure per90 than any other forwards! pic.twitter.com/0cMwB2JelY — Bhuvanesh Daran (@Bhuvanesh_Daran) January 11, 2022

