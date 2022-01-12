Everton become the latest team to back the newly proposed Hillsborough Law

Everton have joined Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion as the clubs to back the newly proposed Hillsborough Law.

The Hillsborough Law has been proposed as a way to help ensure that the injustice that followed the stadium disaster that occurred in 1989, does not happen again.

In a way of ensuring a voice of the people against the state, it’s such an important movement that will ensure that the lives of people like Anne Williams are not destroyed by repeated legal battles and life-long fights for the truth.

READ MORE: (Video) 10-year-old Phil Foden calls former Liverpool player out as having a ‘bad attitude off the pitch’ in resurfaced clip

Our Merseyside neighbours have been long-standing allies in the 33 years that have followed the tragedy and it’s no surprise to see them add their support to this important movement.

In what used to be called the ‘Friendly Derby’, it’s easy to get lost in a new era of stronger rivalry and distaste between the two clubs in our city but the relationship is built upon friendship and togetherness.

Gestures like this are amazing and truly appreciated, we should never forget the many similarities between the two great clubs to grace the city.

You can view for information via @Everton:

#EFC continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of the 97, @LFC and the people of our great city as we proudly add our support to the #HillsboroughLawNow movement. 💙❤️ — Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2022

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!