Fulham become the first club to replicate a 130-year-long standing Liverpool record following huge victory

Fulham are in great form this season and sit second in the Championship, under the stewardship of former Everton boss Marco Silva.

In their most recent victory over Reading, where former-Red Andy Carroll scored two unbelievable and ultimately disallowed goals, they equaled a record set by Liverpool in the 1890’s.

As reported by Caught Offside, their 7-0 win meant that they became the first team since the 1895-96 season to achieve that scoreline on more than one occasion.

READ MORE: Everton become the latest team to back the newly proposed Hillsborough Law

Our huge victories both came in the space of a month as the seven goals were scored away to Burton Swifts in February and also away to Crewe Alexandra in March of 1896, both of which helped John McKenna’s side finish top of the Second Division.

The victory over Reading followed a Blackburn Rovers destruction in November, for the Cottagers, and they will hope to break our record over the coming months.

Fair play to a side that look set to be joining Jurgen Klopp’s team in the Premier League, next season.

You can view the statistic via @OptaJoe:

7 – Fulham's 7-0 win at Reading tonight was their second away win in the Championship this season by 7+ goals (also 7-0 v Blackburn); they are the first English League team since Liverpool in 1895-96 to win multiple away games by 7+ goals in a single season. Demolition. pic.twitter.com/G7HwCRsF0S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2022

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!