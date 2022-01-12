‘I can’t wait’ ‘HARVEYYY’ – These Liverpool fans react to major Elliott injury return update

With Liverpool’s midfield apparently the site of concern this term with injuries and COVID-19 doing no favours for Jurgen Klopp’s men, the potential return of Harvey Elliott to the side will be a welcome one.

The German informed reporters prior to the Merseysiders’ upcoming hosting of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final that the teenager was recovery well, with a return to team training ‘not too far away’.

Many a fan was keen to jump onto the Twittersphere and share their elation following the 54-year-old’s words (as relayed in a tweet by Goal journalist Neil Jones).

Evidently, playing a role in the next couple of games against the Gunners and Brentford in the Premier League is off the cards, though it could suggest we may be handed a glimpse of the No.67 come the end of the month.

Though our season won’t hinge on the 18-year-old’s availability, if he can replicate his performances at the start of the season it will offer us a notable boost for the remainder of the campaign.

The linkup play the attacker enjoyed down the right-flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah will be a particularly interesting relationship to see Elliott back involved in, with such a combination proving devastating at times.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

I can’t wait for Elliot to come back. Serious player on our hands — HughJass (@themulletz) January 12, 2022

Klopp saying Harvey Elliott close to being in training. Some good news on injury front for us. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 12, 2022

