(Image) Luis Garcia protects his Istanbul winning medal and admits that it ‘sleeps with me tonight’

Luis Garcia has shared some upsetting images of himself wearing his medal from Istanbul, as he prepares for some refurbishments inside his home.

The man famed for drinking sangria was a famous member of the 2005 Champions League winning heroes, after the dramatic comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul.

Both the medal and shirt from the day are proudly displayed in the ‘man cave’ of our 5ft 7″ attacking midfielder and he has shared images of his set-up.

The 43-year-old wrote: ‘House under construction and Man cave upgrade, Not big fan of it but, This baby🏅 sleeps with me tonight… #notfun #keepposted #Changes’.

It’s great to see what the former Barcelona man holds most dear as all his other memorabilia has been ignored and is clearly lower down the pecking order than the medal from the most famous night of his career.

The Kop still holds a special place for the Spaniard who spent three years at Anfield and it’s nice to see that he won’t let anybody take his medal away.

You can view the images on Garcia's Instagram page:

