‘Jurgen Klopp is a big fan’ – Ex-PL star weighs in on Liverpool’s interest in 10-assist winger

James Collins lauded Jarrod Bowen with praise after the West Ham attacker scored his side’s opening goal in their Premier League meeting with relegation-threatened Norwich City.

It marked the player’s seventh goal in all competitions (across 29 games), with the wide man having also amassed 10 assists in the same number of appearances.

“Jarrod Bowen is on fire at the moment. He cannot do anything wrong,” the ex-Hammers star told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It was a delicious ball into the box and probably the smallest man on the pitch gets up to nod it in.

“I know Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Bowen and you can understand why. To see him in this form is great. It takes the pressure off Michail Antonio.”

The 25-year-old is reportedly said to have been on the club’s transfer shortlist in the summer, though interest failed to materialise into a serious bid.

The Englishman’s current terms are set to expire in 2025, which could make a deal difficult to negotiate in the summer with three years remaining on the contract.

Dependent on how we handle Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s contracts, a considerable investment may be worthwhile, of course, to safeguard the future of the forward line.

Bowen would have some way to go before matching the goalscoring capabilities of either wide man, though that won’t stop fans wondering what he could achieve in our system under Jurgen Klopp’s watchful eye.

