Liverpool’s chances of keeping Mo Salah rated by Klopp in ‘dangerous’ presser verdict

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested that it was likely that the Reds would manage to hold on to star man Mo Salah as contract talks continue to be waged between player and club.

The third-placed Premier League outfit have yet to agree on a suitable arrangement to keep the Egyptian at Anfield beyond the 2023 expiration date of his current terms.

“Nowadays it’s dangerous with these interviews when you don’t speak to the player himself,” the German told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“We know, I know that Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay, that’s the point where we are.

“These things take time – I cannot change, sorry!

“I think it’s all in a good place. Nothing else to say.”

The No.11 has made clear repeatedly that his intention is to remain with the Merseysiders for the long-term, though a contract that reflects his standing in the game is required.

Given how Salah has once again lit up the domestic and international scene with his performances at club level, he hardly lacks a case to support his current desires.

Handing the 29-year-old a significant financial boost will bear consequences in terms of the overall cost beyond the 2023 date, however, should he manage to maintain his current level of contributions well into his 30s, we at EOTK can’t see the disadvantage of submitting to the attacker’s demands (within reason).

If, as the former Roma hitman claims, he’s not making any ‘crazy’ requests, it’s difficult to understand why delays over a fresh contract have continued well into the new year.

