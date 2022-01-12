Liverpool are reportedly ready to meet a ‘£75 million release clause’ for French international in unlikely transfer link

Liverpool are linked with so many names in every transfer window, despite our more than often reduced amount of action, and now a new name has been thrown in the hat.

BBC Sport have reported, from El Nacional, via Teamtalk, that: ‘Liverpool are ready to pay the £75m release clause in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde’s contract this month in order to beat Chelsea to the 23-year-old France international’s signature‘.

Quite why anyone believes Jurgen Klopp would spend so much money on a centre back is rather unbelievable, in what is probably the best covered position of our team.

It must just be a case for some to throw a dart at a board of names and clubs to make up a rumour and with all the belief that FSG won’t be backing the club in this window, it’s even more unlikely this would happen.

If any money is to be spent, it’s more likely to be on an attacking option, midfielder or perhaps cover at right-back.

We’ll file this rumour under ‘never going to happen’.

