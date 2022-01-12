Liverpool correspondent shares Salah contract expectation as Egyptian’s latest GQ comments spark fan concern

Paul Gorst has suggested that the chances of Mo Salah signing a new contract with Liverpool remain reasonably high.

The Egyptian international has still yet to extend his current terms with the club, with fans anxiously eyeing up the 2023 expiration date of the 29-year-old’s arrangement.

“I think firstly we should probably clarify that those comments made to February’s issue of GQ magazine were given in early December, so it’s about six weeks on and there may very well have been some developments since,” the reporter wrote in an Echo Q&A.

“By that same token, though, I don’t expect to see anything confirmed or announced while Salah is with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“In terms of odds, I still expect a renewal to be sorted at some stage if I was a betting man.

“Salah will become the highest paid player in Liverpool history if and when a new deal is signed, but few are privy to the “demands” of the Reds star.”

Comments shared to GQ have hardly helped alleviate any of the mounting pressure on the side’s American owners, FSG, who are said to still be weighing up the pros and cons of boosting the former Roma hitman’s monthly paycheck.

As far as the fanbase is concerned (as few will be surprised), the overwhelming majority are in favour of seeing the Egyptian King handed an offer that will keep him at Anfield until his mid-30s.

Given the modern examples of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and so on and so forth, there’s a case for at least meeting Salah in the middle, if possible, to ensure that we don’t lose out on his best years.

FSG have been prepared to gamble on their relationship with supporters in the past with dubious, to say the least, calls to furlough staff and involve Liverpool in the European Super League (among other sins).

That being said, one might argue that gambling on our No.11’s future is a roll of the dice too far that risks sending any remaining goodwill they enjoy with the fans tumbling off the precipice.

