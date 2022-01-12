Liverpool could save £42m on potential summer transfer as interest in AFCON star suggests club are broadening midfield targets – Voetbal

Liverpool are said to be keeping a close eye on Kenny Rocha Santos, with it being claimed by the Daily Mail that the Cape Verde international could be considered as an alternative option to Premier League midfielder, Yves Bissouma.

This comes courtesy of Voetbal (via the Daily Mail), with the outlet suggesting that interested parties could secure the 22-year-old for as little as £8m – a stark price difference to the £50m touted for the Malian.

The Merseysiders are considered likely to invest in the middle of the park come the summer window, with James Milner set to run out of contract by the end of the season, not to mention there being concerns over the average age of the midfield.

Though covered in excruciating detail, there’s no denying the fact that we could have done with an extra man in midfield having lost our resident Mr. Durable in Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer.

Without the Dutchman, we don’t exactly have one option who can restrict their time on the sidelines under 6% (as was the case for our former No.5).

Whilst quality is undoubtedly key, availability is a trait many have come to appreciate more in the Dutchman’s absence.

Being more than reliable in his playing career thus far, Rocha Santos could be a sound fit for the long-term if the recruitment team are convinced by his ability and potential.

