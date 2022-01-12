Liverpool-linked soon to be free agent wants Premier League switch if his contract is allowed to run out this summer – report

Liverpool-linked wide man Ousmane Dembele is said to have a switch to the Premier League firmly in mind should his current deal with Barcelona be allowed to run its course at the end of the season.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Reds are interested in the Frenchman.

With the future of Sadio Mane remaining somewhat unclear, the 24-year-old could be considered as a potential long-term successor to the Senegalese international whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Considering the Blaugrana star’s struggles with injuries – not to mention prior concerns over his character (something our recruitment team is more than likely to pick up on) – we have to cast some serious doubt over such a transfer occurring.

It does make a great deal of financial sense, of course, with the club always keeping an eye out for the kind of bargains that allow us to protect the future of the side without spending a fortune to do so.

However, it just seems like the kind of signing we may look to avoid for now.

