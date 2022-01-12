Liverpool prepared to allow 24-year-old centre-half to go out on loan – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly happy to send out Nathaniel Phillips on loan, with the defender having expressed an interest in seeking pastures new should the right opportunity arrive.

This comes from Football Insider, with the outlet claiming that the Reds have informed the 24-year-old he will be allowed to depart the club on such an arrangement if a suitable bid does not arrive by the end of the window.

Given the Englishman’s experience in the Premier League and Champions League for the Merseysiders, it’s somewhat strange to think that an interested party has yet to fire an offer the side’s way.

For the reported asking price of £15m, we at the Empire of the Kop would be inclined to argue that a potential suitor would be getting something of a bargain in the Bolton-born centre-half.

Ideally, given the quality at Phillips’ disposal, we’d like to see the centre-back remain in red colours for the foreseeable future, though competition for places with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and co. certainly makes that challenging.

As such, we could hardly blame him for seeking out an opportunity for more regular first-team minutes.

