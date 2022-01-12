Liverpool’s contract plans with Firmino & Mane suggested by club correspondent as Reds could be set for busy summer window

Paul Gorst has noted that Liverpool’s decision to avoid handing fresh terms to both Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino ‘suggests nothing was or is in the pipeline’.

The pair, including Mo Salah, are set to remain in Merseyside until 2023, with talks ongoing to extend the Egyptian’s time spent at the Anfield-based outfit.

“Liverpool made sure they prioritised contract renewals in the summer and the fact neither were given new deals then perhaps suggests nothing was or is in the pipeline,” the Echo journalist responded in the publication’s Q&A.

“It will be an interesting summer on that front because the front three are all ageing.

“Jota has been a breath of fresh air but more is needed up top and I know Liverpool are assessing their options, particularly in the wide forward areas.”

If there is no interest on the club’s side in renewing either forwards’ deals, it certainly raises questions about the side’s transfer intentions given the summer window will be the one of the final two remaining opportunities for some value to be attained or risk seeing both depart on free transfer agreements.

The idea of Mane not being handed a new contract in 2022 would fly in the face of Fabrizio Romano’s claim that the No.10 was next in line for negotiations with the club.

Given the age of all three players in question, we could certainly understand the hesitancy of the powers that be in terms of snapping all up on long-term contracts; the future of the forward line ultimately must be considered.

The acquisition of Diogo Jota proves that our recruitment team is more than capable of sourcing fresh blood capable of genuinely challenging our once incumbent front-three for their place in the first-team.

Though that challenge will be no smaller when it comes to the Senegalese speedster, should Julian Ward and co. be given the nod to search for a potential successor to the ex-Southampton ace.

