Liverpool’s interest continues to be piqued by 16-goal hitman setting Ligue 1 alight – report

Adam White has shared that Liverpool are one of the clubs continuing to track Jonathan David.

The Lille forward has been linked with the Reds for some time now, with the side understood to remain keen on the prospect of bolstering the forward line.

“Liverpool have been tracking him for a long time and their name continually pops up when talking about a potential move,” the French top-flight expert told Give Me Sport.

With 16 goals in 27 games (across all competitions), the centre-forward is certainly doing little in the way of harm to his growing reputation in the sport.

A major stumbling block, of course, could be the Canadian’s long-term contract at Lille, with three years set to remain on his current terms come the summer window.

With a change of ownership and passage through to the knockout stages of the Champions League having reportedly eased the Ligue 1-based outfit’s financial concerns somewhat too, it seems that the side won’t be forced to sell.

Of course, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s contracts set to expire in 2023 – with us remaining engaged in talks over a fresh arrangement for the Egyptian – we have to consider what the future of the front-three will look like.

Playing centrally much of the time, it may require Diogo Jota to compromise his preferred spot if David can’t be utilised effectively on the wings, which could put the recruitment team off pursuing the attacker.

