Mo Salah’s eye-watering wage demands revealed by reliable journalist Chris Bascombe

Mo Salah is reportedly demanding a wage bump up to around £400,000 per week to keep him at Liverpool beyond the 2023 expiration date of his current contract.

This claim comes from Chris Bascombe and Mike McGrath at The Telegraph, with it being acknowledged that the Egyptian international is looking for the club to recognise the importance of his contributions.

Having registered an astonishing 32 goal contributions (23 goals and nine assists) in 26 games (across all competitions), the discussions are arguably weighted in the 29-year-old’s favour as things stand.

The main point of contention for the powers that be will revolve around the forward’s age, with Salah set to join beloved No.9 Bobby Firmino in turning 30 in mid-June.

In what is a reasonable concern, our owners don’t wish to throw the kitchen sink at a new deal for the former Chelsea star at risk of inviting financial difficulties down the line if performances falter.

However, as has been previously rightly noted, the initial signs would appear to point in the direction of the Egyptian King following in the footsteps of Leo Messi and co. in extending his best years beyond the norm.

If 30 seems an unlikely point of decline for Mo, it would then arguably be the height of stupidity to hold off on supplying his demands – provided that they are indeed, as he claims, not ‘crazy’.

