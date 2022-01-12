On this day 2006: Daniel Agger signs for Liverpool from Brondby ahead of 8-year Anfield stay

Daniel Agger signed for Liverpool 16 years ago today and it seems like the perfect time for a brief look back at his career with the Reds.

Signed by Rafa Benitez, the Danish defender’s arrival preceded Steven Gerrard’s FA Cup heroics against West Ham but the centre-back only managed five appearances in his maiden season.

The following year saw a break into the first-team as the cultured left footed Dane helped us progress to our second European Cup final in three seasons but Athens was to be a destination of defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

Our former No.5 was a key part of the seasons were we came so close to a Premier League title in 2009 and 2014 but wasn’t able to get us over the line to clinch the long allusive title.

He did win the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish in 2012 where his loyalty was finally rewarded with a medal and went nicely alongside the ‘YNWA‘ tattooed on his fingers.

His final game came in the final game of 2013/14 campaign in which he also scored his 14th goal on his 232nd appearance.

Hampered by injuries which cost him so many more games and years, the man who is now 37-year-old will be forever remembered fondly by all those lucky enough to have watched him play.

