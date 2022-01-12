Potential Klopp successor could supply ‘big tick in the box’ for FSG with attractive factor, says Echo correspondent

Paul Gorst has suggested that Steven Gerrard’s pull in the game, courtesy of his reputation as a world-class player, could tick a box for Liverpool’s owners, FSG, when considering potential replacements for Jurgen Klopp.

The German’s current terms at Anfield are set to expire in 2024, with the task of replacing the 54-year-old an unenvious one for Julian Ward and the club’s recruitment team.

“I don’t necessarily believe you have to have the legendary playing career to be able to attract top names, but it certainly speeds up that process,” the journalist responded to a fan query in an Echo Q&A.

“Look at Klopp, for example, he was a bit of an ordinary Bundesliga II player by all accounts – and even his own admission – but his coaching ability and a proven track record developed over years meant players wanted to come and play for him.

“With Gerrard, he’s at the opposite end of that sliding scale I guess.

“He will immediately attract players because, well, he’s Steven Gerrard, so I can see that being a big tick in the box as far as FSG are concerned when they look further down the line for a would-be Klopp successor.

“Digne and Coutinho are statement signings for Villa’s current standing. It will be fascinating to see how they get on. There’s no doubting the ambition from all involved at Villa Park.”

The former skipper is a name that has been bandied around for some time now when considering the future beyond the ex-Mainz head coach, though there remain doubts about the body of experience accumulated.

Gerrard has seriously impressed thus far in his coaching career, securing a league title in Scotland with the Glasgow Rangers and generally revitalising Aston Villa following a grim run of results under Dean Smith.

However, one might argue that having only five years’ worth of management experience in the game (come the time of Klopp’s departure) – and two and a half years in the English top-flight – wouldn’t qualify him for the Liverpool job.

It very much depends on what the Scouser does with his time in the West Midlands and of course how the owners perceive the options closer at home, with assistant boss Pep Lijnders a well-admired figure.

That being said, an ability to attract players with his name could yet tip the scales in our former No.8’s favour.

