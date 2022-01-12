Three Liverpool players have made the BBC team of the season so far, according to fan votes

Three Liverpool players have been named in the BBC’s team of the season so far, according to fan ratings of each player throughout the season.

After each game, a poll is held on the BBC Sport website and they have revealed the 11 players with the best ratings in each position and three of Jurgen Klopp’s men have made the squad.

Virgil van Dijk, Any Robertson and Mo Salah are the three Anfield men selected amongst a variety of surprising and expected names.

READ MORE: (Video) Giant Virgil van Dijk like you’ve never seen him before as he towers above the opposition in doctored highlight reel

The team in full, alongside their rating out of 10, is:

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) 7.2; Left-back: Andy Robertson (Liverpool) 6.91; Central defence: Shane Duffy (Brighton) 7.07 and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 6.96; Right-back: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) 6.98; Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham) 7.22, Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) 7.14, N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 7.04; Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7.31, Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 7.23, Michail Antonio (West Ham) 7.19

It’s no surprise to see the man with the most goals and assists in the league, in the team and our Egyptian King will be delighted to be joined by two of his teammates.

Perhaps one man who may be most disappointed is Trent Alexander-Arnold who would fancy himself as having a better season than the right-back in his place.

No Manchester City players make the team either but this is a vote by the supporters, something they’ve always been a little lacking in.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!