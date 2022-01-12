(Video) 10-year-old Phil Foden calls former Liverpool player out as having a ‘bad attitude off the pitch’ in resurfaced clip

An old video recorded for Italian media has resurfaced and it features a 10-year-old Phil Foden discussing his thoughts on a former Liverpool player.

Still just 21-years-old, the Manchester City attacking midfielder has had a bright start to his short football career and his confidence on the pitch appears to have always been just as strong off it.

A group of youngsters in sky blue shirts were asked for their opinion on a current star in their side and a future signing for the Reds, Mario Balotelli.

READ MORE: (Video) Naby Keita joins in Guinea celebrations after Issiaga Sylla puts his nation in the lead

The now England international said: “He’s a good player but he’s got a bad attitude off the pitch”.

The controversial Italian forward, who spent three years at the Etihad Stadium, has probably had his career fairly assessed by the youngster here.

Only managing four goals in 28 games, our former No.45 will perhaps be filed under ‘transfers to forget’ but it’s interesting to see that even children can acknowledge his obvious talent and poor utilisation of his skills.

You can watch the video of Foden via @SaifNerazzurro:

10 year old @PhilFoden giving his thoughts on then Man City player Mario Balotelli 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/U4DiczOK4J — S Nerazzurro (@SaifNerazzurro) January 11, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted