(Video) Giant Virgil van Dijk like you’ve never seen him before as he towers above the opposition in doctored highlight reel

Virgil van Dijk is a larger than life character and often pulls off some massive Liverpool performances but this video takes it to a whole new level.

The Dutch captain has been blown-up in this interesting and amusing clip, that is certainly one you can’t take your eyes off.

Our No.4 has been increased in size and placed on a highlight reel with some of his best moments, whilst the opponents remain the same size.

Quite hard to explain what’s happening, as well as why and how, but it’s certainly some impressive video skills.

All we can say is it’s worth a watch and you can’t really stop watching, once you press play.

You can watch the van Dijk video via @LawsxnJP:

Honestly what is this pic.twitter.com/woH1to6QNo — 𝙇𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙣 🤙 (@LawsxnJP) January 11, 2022

