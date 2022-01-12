(Video) Liverpool loanee scores his fifth goal of the season against ‘Class of 92’ owned Salford City

Salford City’s promotion hopes were further dented as a Liverpool loanee scored a late equaliser against the club owned by a contingent of Manchester United former players.

Paul Glatzel has spent the season with Tranmere Rovers and found himself in and out of the team through injury and an initial struggle to find his way into Micky Mellon’s side.

The 20-year-old has managed to feature in 15 games this season and his latest fixture provided a fifth goal for the 20-year-old.

READ MORE: Diogo Jota sits second in top-five European leagues for an interesting off-ball statistic, which demonstrates his importance

The youngster probably would have had the chance to lead the line for Jurgen Klopp against Shrewsbury Town but has been enjoying life in League Two so far, his recent return from injury has provided him a route back into the team.

He followed up a substitute appearance against Scunthorpe United with a goal off the bench with just 20 minutes remaining at the Peninsula Stadium.

The forward reacted first to a defensive header before finding the back of the net with his own head.

You can watch Glatzel’s goal (at 1:40) via Tranmere Rovers’ YouTube channel:

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!