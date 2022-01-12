(Video) Mo Salah makes cheeky Ballon d’Or voting admission

Whilst unearthing fans’ comments on social media, Liverpool attacker Mo Salah came across an article by former Brighton boss, Gus Poyet, debating who voters should back for the Ballon d’Or.

The Egyptian international had previously acknowledged his desire to win the award but admitted in the clip in question that he always votes for himself.

Being the player many commentators would argue to be at the top of the pile on current form, few could begrudge the 29-year-old backing himself for individual recognition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of British GQ’s official YouTube channel: