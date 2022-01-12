(Video) Nigeria coach asks for selfie with Mo Salah after Egypt’s loss in first AFCON game

Mo Salah was on the wrong side of an opening day AFCON result but his stardom in Africa is so huge, he was asked for a selfie after the match.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game as Nigeria defeated Egypt in the opening game of group D but with both Sudan and Guinea-Bissau to play, our No.11 will be hopeful of making it through to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Following the defeat at the hands of the Super Eagles and perhaps adding insult to injury, one of the members of the coaching staff asked the Egyptian King for a picture.

READ MORE: Three Liverpool players have made the BBC team of the season so far, according to fan votes

Flashbacks to the famous image with Salt Bae after the 2018 Champions League final may have returned to the mind of the Premier League’s top scorer but he will be out to ensure that his team have a positive end to the group stages.

It certainly wasn’t the result or performance the 29-year-old wished for but there is plenty of time to right some wrongs and prove to his doubters, just how good he is.

Fingers crossed for a happy next couple of games for one of the stars of world football.

You can watch the video via @MrLdot on Twitter:

May we have various moments to snap our enemies in their defeat, in this 2022 IJN 🙏🏿. #NGAEGY #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/nLRhSFYCFg — Ldot (@MrLdot) January 11, 2022

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!