(Video) Salah names Liverpool centre-backs as two of the fastest members of the squad

Mo Salah named Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez amongst the fastest members of the Liverpool squad.

The former Roma hitman couldn’t see past himself, however, for the crown of quickest Red in Jurgen Klopp’s side at the present time.

Whilst having certainly built a reputation for his speed since signing for the Merseysiders from Roma, it’s the No.11’s trickery and superb ball control that have helped single him out as one of the most deadly wide men on the planet.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:30), courtesy of British GQ’s official YouTube channel: