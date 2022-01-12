(Video) ‘Volatile and uncertain’ – Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash under threat after Arteta raises selection fears

Mikel Arteta expressed some concern over the club’s upcoming meeting with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, suggesting that the situation around player availability was ‘extremely volatile and uncertain’.

The Reds will certainly be familiar with such unpredictability, with a spate of false positives forcing, at the time, a postponement of the original date of the two English top-flight sides tie.

As things stand, it would appear that Jurgen Klopp’s men are more than ready to play their part in the fixture, though will be missing a few players through injury and AFCON-enforced absences.

