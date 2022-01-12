‘Was a bad one’ – Jones shares frustrating reason behind long spell on the sidelines for Liverpool

Curtis Jones has revealed that his long injury layoff period was induced by a tear in his eye, with the medical team ordering him to avoid any vaguely strenuous activity.

The incident in question occurred prior to Liverpool’s home group stage meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League; a game in which the Reds comfortably brushed aside their La Liga-based opposition to the tune of two goals.

“It’s very good now that I’m back,” the 20-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“I had an injury, it was a bad one – I had a tear in the back of my eye.

“But it was mad because, to me, I felt fine, I felt I could run, I felt I could train, I could play. But the doctors were saying no, so I had to go with that.

“I could only do a small bike session, stretching, foam rolling, stuff like that. I couldn’t even get in the pool. I had to just be chilled, relaxed and just wait.”

It’s yet another demonstration of some of the poor luck Jurgen Klopp’s men have experienced in the middle of the park this term, with Thiago Alcantara another ongoing concern courtesy of a hip issue.

With the Englishman having enjoyed 90 minutes against Shrewsbury Town and teenage starlet Harvey Elliott nearing a full return to team training, however, things do appear to be turning around in our favour.

Having the pair available will be hugely beneficial in ensuring that our usual starters aren’t overloaded for the remainder of the campaign, whilst also offering the manager more options for a potential setup on the pitch.

We’re delighted to see that the issue is finally behind the midfielder and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development under Klopp.

