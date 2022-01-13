AFCON stars Klopp and Liverpool could be keeping an eye on

The AFCON began at the start of January and already there’s plenty of juicy gossip, incredible goals and bizarre refereeing tales emerging from this tournament.

All the talk amongst Liverpool fans in the run-up to the competition revolved (understandably) around the temporary loss of services of their top goalscorer Mo Salah as well as fellow stars Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

However, one possibility that has perhaps gone under the radar is the prospect of Jurgen Klopp and co. scouting new talent participating in Cameroon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon

It’s fair to say that Arsenal superstar-turned-outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has badly lost his way at the Emirates in the last couple of seasons but there’s no doubt he’s one of the world’s best when he is on song.

Gabon are big underdogs at AFCON 2022 and won’t be fancied to get past the group stages, though the striker could be an ideal surprise signing for Klopp.

If the Panthers do go on to take the AFCON crown then it would rank alongside football’s greatest underdog victories.

Sebastien Haller – Ivory Coast

Another Premier League outcast but one with a twist, as since returning to Ajax, Sebastien Haller has been a sensation, firing the Dutch giants into the knockout phases and breaking goal-scoring records as he goes along.

West Ham fans will be wondering if this is really the same striker they saw lumber around in a virtually fruitless spell with the Hammers.

Both good in the air and on the deck, the Ivorian would bring something different to the Liverpool line-up and could be more than solid back-up if Divock Origi should depart the club in the near future.

Haller chose to play for Ivory Coast instead of France, and all eyes will be on him to see how he will perform in Cameroon.

Mohamed Bayo – Guinea

Guinea are just as big underdogs as Gabon but they also have a secret weapon in the form of Clermont Foot 63 striker Mohamed Bayo.

Averaging a goal every 149 minutes in Ligue 1 this season and having helped his side win promotion with 22 league goals last term, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a man going places.

So far he has flown under the radar but all that could change if he shines at AFCON.

Yves Bissouma – Mali

When you hail from a footballing nation as little known as Mali, you must go above and beyond to get your name and reputation out there.

Four hard-fought seasons with Brighton have done just that for this all-action midfielder, who has looked a cut above his teammates throughout 2021/22.

When he arrives back on the English south coast, he may find that a number of big offers have been made for him, and one of those could be from Liverpool.

