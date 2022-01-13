Curtis Jones shows touch of class with lovely post-match gesture with young fan

Curtis Jones provided a lovely gesture to a young match-going fan who had a ball taken off of him by a member of the club’s staff in footage that has emerged online.

The young Liverpool star confirmed in a tweet underneath the clip in question that he had ensured the supporter got a new ball and a picture to boot before departing Anfield.

The kid got to stay behind in the stadium, received another ball and got a picture. All sorted👍 YNWA!❤️ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 13, 2022

The 20-year-old was one of the few shining lights in an otherwise bleak performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Merseysiders struggled to a goalless stalemate at L4.

It’s always great to see Liverpool players interacting with the fanbase and we’ve no doubt the midfielder’s post-match gesture will have meant the world to the young fan in question.

Though we’ve left it all to play for at the Emirates Stadium later in the month, we’re more than hopeful that a positive result can be secured in the English capital to ensure we join Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Judging by the first-leg performance, however, it’s possible that Jones will be more than key to any such chances of progressing in the competition.

