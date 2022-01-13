Liverpool handed international break boost as Brazil star misses out on call-up

Liverpool have been handed a small boost in terms of their ability to rest key men over the international break, with Bobby Firmino avoiding a call-up to Tite’s Brazil outfit.

This hasn’t extended to Alisson Becker or Fabinho, however, with the pair set to be invfolved as per tweets issued by @CBF_Futebol.

With the Selecao’s World Cup qualifier with Paraguay coming four days before the Merseysider’s FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Cardiff City, this is particularly good news for the false nine given the likelihood of Jurgen Klopp giving him the nod in the competition.

Ideally, as far as rest is concerned, we’d love to have both our No.1 and Fabinho with us throughout the international break period, though a start for either against Steve Morison’s men seems unlikely anyway given that we find ourselves still at the early stages of the cup.

Theoretically, the affected pair in question should have enough time to recover and train for the following fixture against Leicester City at Anfield on 10th February.

