Liverpool-linked goal machine’s astonishing wage demands shared by ESPN report

Liverpool-linked Borussia Dortmund attacker, Erling Haaland, is reportedly requesting wages of €550,000-a-week.

This comes from ESPN, with the outlet claiming that the two main Manchester-based clubs in addition to several European heavyweights are tracking the Norwegian international.

Though the Reds have not been named in the report itself, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been continuously linked with the 21-year-old.

With us remaining embroiled in contract negotiations with current forward Mo Salah, it seems highly unlikely that we’ll have the extra £459,000-a-week (on top of a release clause) to bring the striker to Anfield.

Whilst that’s not to say some fresh blood in the forward line isn’t a necessity for the summer window, Haaland arguably remains too high-profile an option for our recruitment team to pursue.

As such, we’d expect a more low-key signing to be made, with priority given for players within the 20-24 age group.

With both Sadio Mane and Salah set to join Bobby Firmino in turning 30 this year, looking after the future of the forward line will be key in a later window.

