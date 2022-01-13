Liverpool predicted XI v Arsenal: 17-year-old set to make first start in Carabao Cup since September 2021

Liverpool were handed some late fortune after incurring what initially appeared to be a serious COVID-19 outbreak, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that a number of false positives had been returned.

As such, one might expect the German to name a stronger XI for the club’s upcoming semi-final clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup with the prospect of silverware genuinely tangible.

The 54-year-old has already hinted at one potential starter in Alisson Becker after the Brazilian missed the side’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Beyond the former Roma shotstopper between the sticks, we’re expecting Klopp to hold on to the centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate favoured in the 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

In the middle of the park, Jordan Henderson is likely to be drafted back into the starting-XI alongside Tyler Morton and Fabinho who both remain from our FA Cup clash.

Up top, we can see Kaide Gordon being rewarded for his impressive outing at the weekend with Taki Minamino and Diogo Jota being handed starts to complete the attacking trio.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Jota, Gordon

