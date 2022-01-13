Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp goes through with major selection call & Milner starts

Liverpool are set to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit for the first leg of the semi-final clash with the Gunners in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds have, of course, forfeited the home advantage following a postponement of the original tie due to a COVID-19 outbreak – which later turned out to be not quite as cataclysmic as first feared after the return of a number of false positives.

Though a competition the club have generally not favoured under Jurgen Klopp, one can already taste the possibility of silverware on the horizon and there’s no question that both sides will be keen to join Chelsea in the final.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal (with the returned Brazilian swapping in for Caoimhin Kelleher), Virgil van Dijk has been partnered with Joel Matip in the centre of the backline.

In the middle of the park we have a trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner.

Up top, Klopp has gone with a forward line comprised of Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino

