Several Liverpool fans pan midfield duo’s performance as Reds go into half-time goalless in Carabao Cup semi-final clash

Liverpool’s midfield continued to bear the brunt of much criticism from fans and commentators alike in the Reds’ Carabao Cup meeting with Arsenal.

The Merseysiders went into the half-time break goalless despite sustained pressure against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners outfit.

Supporters have questioned the continued use of Jordan Henderson and James Milner with the club’s opponents down to 10 men, with the former found guilty of losing possession on several occasions in the first 45 minutes.

With the London-based side adopting a more reserved shape following the loss of their Swiss international, we’d certainly argue that a substitution designed to put further pressure on our opposition would certainly make more sense.

Switching on a more adventurous midfielder – of the likes of Curtis Jones or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – for our robust veteran would perhaps be best advisable at this stage, in order to make the most of Anfield before we visit the Emirates Stadium later this month.

Though we’d expect Arsenal won’t be keen to opt for much in the way of forward-thinking play, there remains an advantage for us to utilise in the final 45 minutes.

You don’t need Fabinho Henderson Milner against 10 men (or anyone) — 🅱️ave (@Bavew97) January 13, 2022

Who was I kidding thinking we'd play liquid football when HENDERSON & MILNER are on the pitch LMAOOO — Aaron🎒 (@AP_GMI) January 13, 2022

In all respect to the 2 of them, Milner and Henderson don’t offer what this Liverpool team need anymore — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 (@AnfieldMagic) January 13, 2022

I wouldn’t wish some of our players on my worst enemy. No one deserves Henderson, Milner or Minamino. No one. — LFCJ (@Ifcj__) January 13, 2022

