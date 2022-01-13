(Video) Carragher shares ‘absolutely ridiculous’ verdict following bizarre moment in Liverpool cup draw

Jamie Carragher couldn’t wrap his head around Granit Xhaka’s early red card for a high challenge on Diogo Jota in the first-half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

The midfielder swiped at the No.20 who had looked set to go through on goal prior to the 29-year-old’s ill-advised intervention.

The meeting between Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Gunners ended goalless, with the sending off of the Swiss international doing little to help the flow of the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

