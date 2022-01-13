(Video) Xhaka sent off after chopping Jota down with dreadful high kick

Arsenal man Granit Xhaka was handed his marching orders by Michael Oliver after committing a high challenge against Diogo Jota just outside the 18-yard-box.

The Portuguese international had appeared through on goal courtesy of a superb cross from Andy Robertson before the midfielder launched a boot at the attacker.

The Reds dominated proceedings at the time of writing, with Mikel Arteta’s men enduring sustained pressure without a goal conceded at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

Granit Xhaka red card ♦️pic.twitter.com/vwTr7XFZQB — AFCON 2021 🌍🏆 (@birdiefootball) January 13, 2022

RED CARD! 🟥 Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota pic.twitter.com/n71xpYPzRW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2022