(Video) Xhaka sent off after chopping Jota down with dreadful high kick

Arsenal man Granit Xhaka was handed his marching orders by Michael Oliver after committing a high challenge against Diogo Jota just outside the 18-yard-box.

The Portuguese international had appeared through on goal courtesy of a superb cross from Andy Robertson before the midfielder launched a boot at the attacker.

The Reds dominated proceedings at the time of writing, with Mikel Arteta’s men enduring sustained pressure without a goal conceded at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

