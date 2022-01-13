‘We’re gonna lose him’ – These Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about FSG and Salah after reported wage revelations

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is reportedly requesting wages of around the ballpark of £400,000 per week to keep him with the Merseyside-based outfit beyond his 2023 contract expiration date.

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this term, with 23 goals scored in 26 games (across all competitions) adding pressure to the owners to submit to his demands.

As far as several fans online were concerned, however, it seemed highly unlikely that the Americans would be prepared to bend to such a tune.

READ MORE: Klopp could make surprise player swap call for Arsenal cup clash despite 23-year-old excelling in cup competition

The financial cost of such an arrangement down the line would no doubt be significant – just extending the No.11’s terms till 2025 would mean a rough commitment of over £72m over the course of the contract.

Of course, if our owners were inclined to balk at such a large number, the question has to be asked as to what kind of player we could hope to attract that would suitably fill the 29-year-old’s boots for a similar amount.

Assuming that Salah truly fits the mould of a Ronaldo-Messi type player who can extend their career (more specifically, their highest level of performance) well into their 30s, there’s a justification for the long-term cost required to keep him at L4.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

We’re gonna lose him aren’t we 😔 https://t.co/n2ymWKpr6Q — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) January 12, 2022

That's him on his bike then becuase FSG aint giving him 400k a week 😂😂 — john o shea (@osheaj77) January 13, 2022

Deserves every penny. Our owners won't pay it though. — Unbearable (@theredman37089) January 12, 2022

Bye salah. — safe 🕸 (@lfcXsafe) January 12, 2022

No doubt FSG won’t fancy that. Even though it’s exactly what he deserves. — Max Clarke (@max_clarke_) January 12, 2022

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!