Who will Liverpool sign next: some of the top names linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds

Rumours are flying all around the head of Liverpool at the moment.

Despite their third-place position in the Premier League at the moment, problem after problem seems to be appearing. The first semi-final cup game of the season had to be postponed, their top players had to be flown away to another league, and there’s plenty of transfer talk.

As is typical of a transfer window, names are sprouting through the sports section like weeds in a neglected garden.

Who are some of these players? And why are Liverpool so allegedly interested in snapping them all up like Pokémon?

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal player Bukayo Saka has a lot of eyes on him but has made his impression on the field far quicker than most.

The 20-year-old England international made his debut in 2018 and has been flagged as a standout player ever since, even playing 14 games for the Three Lions and proving he was up to the challenge at the European Championship.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s eye-watering wage demands revealed by reliable journalist Chris Bascombe

Arsenal are right behind Liverpool in this season’s table, lagging with 35 points against the Reds’ 42 but have won four of their last five league games.

The wide man has been present in every single of these fixtures, registering a remarkable six goal contributions (four goals and two assists).

Jurgen Klopp knows a winner when he sees one and it seems the feeling is mutual, with representatives for Saka being quoted as saying that they “could see him in Liverpool”.

The problem then? Arsenal are highly unlikely to be prepared to let their golden goose go anytime soon, no matter the price.

Raphinha and Arnaut Danjuma

This could be one for the betting shop – at the very least for one of the forwards in question given the ongoing links.

On top of the club’s ongoing injury concerns, the Merseysiders have been left with a gaping couple of holes in the side for potentially the rest of the month while Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are participating in the AFCON tournament.

Currently plying his trade for Leeds United, Raphael Dia Belloli, as his mother knows him by, is a top contender for a winger position in Liverpool, alongside Villarreal man Arnaut Danjuma.

The pair have a stellar reputation, Raphinha from his time in the English top-flight with the West Yorkshire-based outfit and Danjuma following his switch from Championship side Bournemouth, with the Dutchman’s time in La Liga thus far gaining him some impressed nods.

Liverpool are said to be moving ‘forcefully’ ahead with these offers, even though Klopp has been heard to describe the deal as ‘complicated’ when talking about the Brazilian.

How active we’ll be in the summer window will depend to some extent on how we handle the futures of both Mane and Salah, with the club reportedly prepared to engage in talks with the former this year, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Some fresh blood will undoubtedly be required, of course, at some point given that the duo are both set to turn 30 this year.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!