Worrying statistic emerges after Liverpool fail to score at Anfield in semi-final cup clash with Arsenal

Liverpool’s failure to net against Arsenal in the first-leg of their semi-final Carabao Cup clash with the gunners has seen them earn an unwanted statistic.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from @OptaJoe’s Football Data Editor, Michael Reid, with it being noted that the Reds have struggled to find goals after an opponent has a man sent off.

Tonight is the sixth time this season Liverpool have seen an opponent have a player sent off. In 263 mins against 10 men in those 6 games, Liverpool have only scored 3 goals, 2 of which were penalties.#LFC #LIVARS — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 13, 2022

This was indeed reflected by proceedings following Michael Oliver’s decision to hand Granit Xhaka his marching orders encouraging the London-based outfit to opt for safety in numbers with a low block.

By all accounts, however, we did little to threaten our opponents on the night, with it taking the arrival of Curtis Jones to improve matters in the second-half as we left it waiting until the latter stages of the game to register a shot on target.

Still, it should be noted that the tie is far from over for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though our hopes of joining Chelsea in the final will have no doubt been made all the more difficult by the fact that we must find a result in the English capital to progress.

That’s certainly far from impossible, though the German will require a far more probing performance from our men in red if we are to have any chance of making it through to Wembley.

