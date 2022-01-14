‘All to play for’ – Curtis Jones remains positive following the 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the semi-final first leg

Curtis Jones came off the bench in the second half to try and unpick a rigid Arsenal defence but was unable to find a way through to Aaron Ramsdale’s goal.

That was very much the story of the night for the Liverpool team and following the red card for Granit Xhaka, it became too much of a tough task for us to achieve.

Through bringing on our No.17, Jurgen Klopp had hoped he could help find the illusive goal but we now head into the second leg with the scores remaining 0-0.

After the game, the 20-year-old said: ‘Frustrating night. All to play for in the second leg!’.

It’s now up to the lads to put the game behind them and move onto this weekend’s match against Brentford, as we try and ensure the loss of our AFCON stars doesn’t affect our attacking prowess too much.

Let’s hope we can start finding the back of the net again this month and we put the frustrating Carabao Cup game behind us.

You can view Jones’ statement on his Instagram account:

