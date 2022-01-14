Andy Robertson’s seven-word assessment of Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal

Andy Robertson was part of a strong team that faced Arsenal in a frustrating 0-0 draw and has since shared his thoughts on the game.

The Scottish captain was clearly as upset as the rest of the squad that we didn’t manage to get ourselves a goal against the 10-men, despite our best efforts.

Our No.26 was back in the team as he elongated break through suspension is now over and he was one of the few to keep their place from the Shrewsbury Town match.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp on missing the absent AFCON stars and his belief that we couldn’t have been better prepared

The 27-year-old said: ‘Frustrating night but all to play for!! #YNWA’.

It certainly is all to play for too, Mikel Arteta’s team were always going to look for a stalemate after Granit Xhaka saw red early in the game but the second leg should be a different story.

With the Gunners having to try and attack, and given the injury to Bukayo Saka, we should have more chance of getting a goal in the Emirates next week.

You can view Robertson’s statement on his Instagram account:

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!