Arsenal make PL postponement application six days before pivotal Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool

Arsenal have officially requested a postponement of their upcoming meeting with north London rivals Tottenham at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men have decided to opt for such a route due to a combination of injuries, COVID-19 cases and players missing courtesy of the AFCON tournament, as cited by the club’s official website.

🚨 We can confirm we've made an application to the Premier League to postpone Sunday’s north London derby.#TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 14, 2022

The Gunners are set to host Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with the Reds following a goalless stalemate at Anfield, with the winner of the tie set to face Chelsea at Wembley.

It’s a decision that could have ramifications for the side’s later cup commitments, with it possible that the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s men could be under threat should such concerns carry into the week.

Having undergone a similar mixture of difficulties ourselves, with a spate of COVID-19 cases and injuries to key men limiting our available options – particularly in the middle of the park – we can certainly sympathise with our future opponents.

We’ll be wishing Arsenal’s affected stars a speedy recovery, of course, should the situation be judged by the Premier League to be sufficiently serious to postpone their north London derby clash with Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

