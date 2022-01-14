David Ornstein shares worrying Salah & Liverpool contract verdict as talks wage on: ‘Not prepared to meet’

Liverpool ongoing talks with Mo Salah – more specifically the failure to reach a suitable conclusion and extend the Egyptian’s Anfield terms – remains a constant source of frustration for fans.

David Ornstein’s latest update will hardly help quell such concerns, with the reporter suggested that the 29-year-old’s demands are evidently not to the club’s liking given the ongoing discussions between the two.

“It would appear to be a request that Liverpool are not prepared to meet, otherwise it would have been signed by now,” the Athletic journalist told Sky Sports (via ThisIsFutbol).

“So it seems there is a bit of a poker game going on. Who blinks first: does Salah sign what’s on the table? Do Liverpool up the offer a little bit? Does it run down to the summer and he’ll have a year to go?

“I don’t see Liverpool selling Mo Salah.”

With a contract expiration date set at the summer of 2023, the club is at risking of being in a precarious situation in the summer when only a year will remain on their top goalscorer’s deal with a pre-contract agreement able to sorted by potential suitors in Europe in the next winter window.

The likelihood of a chasm in terms of offer and demand seems increasingly likely as time goes by, though one might also imagine that the No.11’s participation in the AFCON tournament has hardly helped matters.

The confidence on display from Jurgen Klopp when discussing the talks would suggest that a positive outcome in all of this is still a more than possible eventuality nonetheless.

We have to think that good sense will eventually triumph in light of Salah’s continuing brilliance on a weekly basis, not to mention the fact the former Roma hitman looks more than capable of extending his best playing years well into his 30s.

