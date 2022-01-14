Ex-Chelsea ace Malouda backs Blues to do Liverpool a huge favour in the title race

Florent Malouda has backed his old club Chelsea to get a result against league leaders Manchester City, suggesting the London-based outfit have ‘nothing to lose’.

With 10 points separating Thomas Tuchel’s men from the flying Cityzens there’s certainly a great deal of pressure riding on the tie as far as the former’s hopes of keeping up in the title race are concerned.

“I can see Chelsea winning against Manchester City,” the ex-Blues man said, as quoted by football.london.

“If they want to bridge the gap then they need to beat the best, and there’s nothing to lose now in this game.

“It’s an opportunity to go out and beat City and keep the title challenge alive.”

Ultimately, of course, it would have a beneficial side effect for Liverpool in terms of allowing the Reds the opportunity to close the gap to the incumbent champions to five points.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano hands Liverpool £50m transfer target boost with latest update on PL star

Things are hardly aligned in Chelsea’s favour, with the club’s variable form of late seeing them take only seven points from their last five league games.

That being said, our rivals are coming off the back of a confidence-boosting run of three wins in cup competitions, which could make all the difference in their preparations for an away trip to the Etihad.

Regardless, it remains our responsibility to ensure we’re in the mix come the end of the season by refusing to allow any further slip-ups in the English top-flight for the second-half of the campaign.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!