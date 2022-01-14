Former Aston Villa striker believes the contract situation between Liverpool and Mo Salah is ‘relaxed’

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that the contract situation between Mo Salah and Liverpool is ‘relaxed’ following reports claiming the club are ‘not prepared to meet’ the Egyptian’s demands.

The former Chelsea man, who is currently away with his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 16 goals so far.

“With Mo Salah, he deserves whatever he wants,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“If he wants to be the best-paid player in the Premier League, he deserves it.

“For me, Liverpool probably know Mo Salah is not in rush. They can make it work.

“I do believe Mo Salah will be a Liverpool player for a long time and he will sign a new contract.

“Liverpool know he is not giving them an ultimatum of ‘Get it done by February’. The club and player are on the same wavelength.

“I’m sure they will give him the numbers that make it work.

“It’s relaxed. Mo Salah will love playing for Liverpool, he’ll love playing in the Premier League.

“If the numbers are right he will sign a new contract, definitely.

“Liverpool will make it work, they might just be moving a few things around, seeing how they can structure the contract but they will pay him what he wants.”

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Arsenal at Anfield yesterday and the lacklustre performance made it clear how important both Salah and Sadio Mane are to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The longer it takes for a new contract to be agreed, the more anxious supporters are going to become.

If we were to let our No. 11 go, it’s going to take an astronomical fee to bring in a player of a similar ability who is then going to demand huge wages themselves.

It’s unclear at the moment the reason behind why discussions are taking some time but his current contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023 so there is no need to worry just yet.