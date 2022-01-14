Ilkay Gundogan places Mo Salah in his list of ‘top 3 players in the world right now’ with no place for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

Ilkay Gundogan took part in a Twitter Q&A where he was asked a host of questions from his followers and fans, his answer to the top three players in the world would certainly interest Liverpool supporters.

The Manchester City midfielder failed to list any of his teammates, nor did he mention Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo when he answered the question on his page.

Jurgen Klopp will be happy to see his former player list another ex-Dortmund star, alongside the Egyptian King, in the German’s top three.

The 31-year-old said: ‘Lewy 🇵🇱, Salah 🇪🇬, Benzema 🇫🇷‘.

Few can argue with the names mentioned, Karim Benzema may feel a bit aggrieved as he missed out on the ‘FIFA The Best award’ that our No.11 will be hoping he can get his hands on.

It seems that all players and supporters appreciate the talent of our ace marksman but he is still yet to clinch an international individual award, in recognition of his brilliant and consistent performances.

You can see Gundogan’s list via his Twitter page:

Lewy 🇵🇱, Salah 🇪🇬, Benzema 🇫🇷 https://t.co/x3I6Qiutcl — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 13, 2022

