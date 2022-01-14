(Image) New Kenny Dalglish mural painted near Anfield as list of building artwork continues to grow by the stadium

Kenny Dalglish is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever pull on a red shirt and was a brilliant manager too, he’s now been immortalised on a building by the ground.

The King already has a stand named after him inside the stadium, as a nod of appreciation from the club but this artwork is a symbol of the love Liverpool supporters have for our former No.7.

Situated on Oakfield Road, right by our historic home ground, the artwork adorns the wall of the soon to be ‘Kop End’ pub which is currently being refurbished.

The artist is Paul Curtis who has done many similar pieces around the city and can add this latest one to his illustrious CV.

This is set to be one of the newest bars around the ground and it’ll be an exciting prospect for match-goers to see what it looks like when it’s finished.

It’s looking as though one day all the spare walls and spaces in L4 will be graced with the face of one of our heroes!

You can view the artwork via @paulcurtisart:

The mural is @BarKopend. I was given dodgy info by the onsite workie about the "Klopp End" name 🤦‍♂️. I defo didn't mishear as I asked him what would happen if Klopp left! pic.twitter.com/MZpNl8AR9C — Paul Curtis (@paulcurtisart) January 13, 2022

